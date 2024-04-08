La Rochelle believed to be interested in Antoine Frisch

La Rochelle are among the French clubs believed to be interested in signing Munster centre Antoine Frisch.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree admitted yesterday that a Frisch departure could be on the cards this summer after he pledged his international future to France.

Reports from France say that La Rochelle and Toulon lead the race to secure Frisch’s signature.

Advertisement

Ross Byrne is poised to be fit for Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final with La Rochelle.

The out-half was taken off with a suspected shoulder problem in Saturday’s last-16 win over Leicester, but trained with his teammates today.

Garry Ringrose and Cian Healy will be assessed later in the week, as they nurse respective shoulder and leg injuries.

Advertisement

But Charlie Ngatai and Jimmy O’Brien could return to the fold.