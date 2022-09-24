Advertisement
Kingdom Warrior back in action tonight

Sep 24, 2022 14:09 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Warrior back in action tonight
Kerry's Kevin Cronin returns to the ring tonight, at AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester.

The Kingdom Warrior takes on local fighter Ryan Hibbert.

The 6 round contest is to get underway at 8.

