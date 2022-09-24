Kingdom Warrior back in action tonight

Kerry's Kevin Cronin returns to the ring tonight, at AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester.
The Kingdom Warrior takes on local fighter Ryan Hibbert.
The 6 round contest is to get underway at 8.
