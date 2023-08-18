Kingdom Warrior Announces RDS Arena Title Shot

BOXING

Kevin Cronin will take on BUI Super Middleweight Celtic Champion Craig McCarthy over 10 rounds for the Boxing Union of Ireland Super Middleweight Irish Title on September 16th.

This highly anticipated title will take place on the Undercard of the IBO World Title Fight between Tyrone McKenna v Nicholas Esposito on September 16th in the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Kevin Cronin (6(3ko)-1) will be looking to take a step closer to a shot at the European title and becoming the first professional boxer from Kerry to pick up a title but Waterfords Craig McCarthy (10(2ko)-1) will be looking to pick up his second professional title this year and the former amateur standout seems very confident he can upset the Kerry Fighter.

This is a 50-50 contest with a favourite being very hard to pick out of the two fighters.