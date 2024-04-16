Kingdom Swimming Club gala takes place this coming weekend

Kingdom Swimming Club is pleased to announce the upcoming regional swimming gala scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 20th and 21st, at the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre.

The event, expected to draw over 200 swimmers, will see participants from various clubs, including Ballybunion, Killarney, Blackrock, Celtic Waves, Ennis Swimming Club, Lahinch,

Mallow, Sundays Well, Limerick Swimming Club, Dolphin and Sunday's Well Featuring up to 30 events spread over the two days, the gala promises a diverse range of

competitions for swimmers of all levels and ages.

This is a level 3 gala meaning competitors can achieve qualification to Irish Summer Age Group Championships.

Advertisement

"We are excited to offer a packed schedule of events that cater to the varied interests and strengths of our participants," said Hazel Reidy, [Chairperson] at Kingdom Swimming Club.

"It's an opportunity for swimmers to test their skills across different disciplines and enjoy a weekend of healthy competition."