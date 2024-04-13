Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review

Heather Hartley reports
Samba Bailey won race 7 at Curraheen Park for Michael Cahill, Rathmore.
First in the 7th at Shelbourne Park was Torpedo Turtle for The Big Boohaw syndicate, Lisselton.
