Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review

Apr 13, 2024 15:28 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review
Share this article

Heather Hartley reports

Samba Bailey won race 7 at Curraheen Park for Michael Cahill, Rathmore.

First in the 7th at Shelbourne Park was Torpedo Turtle for The Big Boohaw syndicate, Lisselton.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC underage review
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
Another All Ireland for Dominick Lynch
Advertisement

Recommended

Ulster eliminated
Sport

Ulster eliminated

Apr 13, 2024 15:22
Another All Ireland for Dominick Lynch
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
Kerry County Council drew down €25,000 under anti-litter and anti-graffiti awareness grant scheme
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus