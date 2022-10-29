Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was an 8 race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

The first race for novice greyhounds was won by the impressive Evening Shadow, owned by Con Guiney from Meelin Co Cork. Leading off the second bend, he went on to beat Lone Best by 4 and a half lengths in 28.94 at a price of 2/1 on favourite.

Race 2 over the 325 distance was for Novice greyhounds and this was won by the Johnny O'Keeffe Lixnaw owned Great Cause. Trained in Lohercannon by John Kelliher be beat Shrondrugh Pet by 5 and a half lengths in 18 seconds at a price o 6/4.

Millridge Cali for Donal G OMahony of Millstreet was the winner of race 3. The 5/4 on favourite finished strongly to beat Lisseycasey Harap by one length in 29.39.

The Ger Cremin, Newcastlewest owned Zara Alice was the winner of race 4. The even money favourite led from trap rise to beat Wristy Hurling by 5 and half lengths in 29.11.

Spurge made it back to back wins for the Black Shok syndicate and completed a double for John Kelliher over the sprint distance. Leading off the second bend he went on to beat Abbey Millie by 5 and a half lengths in 17.59.

Race 6 was the first semi final of the McSweeney Brothers Tarmacadam Stakes over 500 yards. This was won by Millridge Timmy for Caoimhe O'Mahony of Millstreet and trained by her father Donal G O'Mahony. The 5/4 favourite took up the lead at the last bend and went on to beat Wild Cailin Dubh by 2 and a half lengths in 27.92.

Race 7 was the second semi final of the McSweeney Brothers Tarmacadam Stakes and this was won by the very impressive Steeple Rd Milan for Dan Wren of Tarbert. The 5/4 on favourite hit the front at the last bend and went on to beat Satellite Black in a fast 27.63.

The final race of the night was won by Cool Kemzo for David Carey of Listowel. Taking up the lead off the second bend he went on to beat Cashen Squirt by one and a half lengths in 29.25.

Back racing tonight with a 12 race program and a fundraiser for Kiskeam GAA with first race at 7.45.