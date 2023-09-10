Killorglin Rower In World Final Today

Kerry’s Zoe Hyde competes today in the Women's Double Sculls Final at the World Championships in Belgrade.
She and Alison Bergin have already achieved Olympic qualification after finished second in their semi-final yesterday.
