Killorglin into play-off places; Cougars win Killarney battle; Warriors home later

Flexachem KCYMS beat Moycullen 83-70 in the Insuremyvan Men’s Superleague.

That's 3 wins on the bounce for Killorglin and moves them into the playoffs spots.

Cougars won the all Kerry battle in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League.

They defeated Scotts Lakers 93-82.

Top scorers

Cougars

Marty Hill 37

Darius Hopkins 27

Oleh Drahanchuk 13

Scotts Lakers

Braden Bell 27

Leondre Washington 18

Eoin Carroll 16

Garvey's Tralee Warriors today have their final home game of the season in the InsureMyVan.ie Mens Super League.

They face Maree from 2. Alan Cantwell previews

St. Mary's Castleisland this evening play their final conference game in the Men's Development League, away to Tipp Talons in Thurles at 6. A win will see them take second place in the conference and secure a place in the league semi-finals against Carrick Cruisers.