Killarney Races review

2:00 Maiden Hurdle no 4 Igrainev 6/4f

2:30 Maiden Hurdle no 10 Marvel De Cerisy 4/7f

3:00 The Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle no 5 Anna Bunina 4/1

3:30 Handicap Hurdle no 10 Celestial Horizon 8/1

Here's how that feature event finished

4:00 The Gerard O'Sullivan Memorial Novice Steeplechase no 4 Max Flamingo evens fav; ridden by Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy

4:30 The Donie Sheahan memorial EBF Mares Beginners Steeplechase no 9 Say Goodbye 3/1jf; double for Jack Kennedy

5:00 The Shay Rooney Handicap Steeplechase no 8 Stealthy Tom 5/4f

5:30 (Pro/Am) Flat Race no 4 Lipa K 5/1