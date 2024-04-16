Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Cycling Club mentoring programme begins this month

Apr 16, 2024
The popular Killarney based cycling club will begin their mentoring programme again on Thursday April 30th.

The aim of the programme is to provide adults with an opportunity to gain skills and the experience of cycling as a group on the open road in a safer and enjoyable environment.

If you are interested in developing your cycling but don’t feel ready to turn up on a Sunday morning for the club weekly spins this is an excellent opportunity to get started.

The first two nights will be inside on static bikes looking at your position on the bike, gears and general good practice when road cycling. This will be followed by 8 evenings on the road and participants will go from 20km to 70km with the guidance of experienced club members.

Participants will need a roadworthy bike, helmet, a drink, front and rear lights, a spare tube and an eagerness to have a go.

The programme will begin at 6.45 in the club house based in St Mary’s Parish Hall, V93HX44, on April 30th.

Apr 16, 2024 07:29
