Killarney arena opened

Aug 29, 2022 15:08 By radiokerrysport
The official opening ceremony of the Killarney valley ac arena, located in the centre of the school area of Killarney, has been held.

Bishop Ray Browne blessed the facility. Minister Norma Foley cut the ribbon to laud applause and fan fair.

CEO of athletics Ireland Hamish Adams spoke of his support for the club and it’s ambitions.

Exhibition events begun; Long Jumpers exceeded 23ft, high jumpers clearing 6ft, Sarah Leahy racing to over 35km per hour, Conor Gammell to 38km km per hour. Jason O’Reilly sprinted an exhibition 300m, Oisin Lynch and Jack O’Leary racing a 1km race on 2 mins 34 seconds.

