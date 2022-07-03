Advertisement
Sport

Kilkenny into final and will discover opponent today

Jul 3, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Kilkenny into final and will discover opponent today
Kilkenny are through to the All-Ireland hurling final for the first time since 2019.

Brian Cody's side enjoyed a comfortable 2-26 to 20 points win over Clare in their semi-final clash at Croke Park.

Martin Keoghan and Cian Kenny scored the goals for the Cats.

It's Cody's 17th time to lead his home county to an All-Ireland decider.

The line-up for this year's final will be confirmed today.

Reigning champions Limerick take on Henry Shefflin's Galway in the second of the semi-finals.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at half-three.

Offaly bid for a first All-Ireland minor hurling title since 1989 this afternoon.

The Faithful County meet Tipperary in this year's final at Nowlan Park.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the Kilkenny venue, where throw-in is at half-one.

There's one game in the Ladies Senior Football Championship today.

Cavan meet Westmeath in the relegation play-off from 1pm at Longford's Pearse Park.

