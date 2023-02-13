Kerry School Boys & Girls League review

Girls League Fixtures Saturday February 11th

Sunday February 12th

U14 Boys

Longford 2-5 Kerry

U14 Boys Division 2

Ballyheigue AFC 3-1 Killarney Athletic B

Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls

Team of the Week

1 Hugh Maguire (Mastergeeha AFC U14)

2 Lee Caffery (LB Rovers U16)

3 Jack Mc Carthy (Fenit Samphires U16)

4 lain Spellman (St Brendans Park U16)

5 Killian Clifford (Killarney Celtic U12)

6 Donnacha Gleeson (Kilorglin AFC U12)

7 Luke Murray (Castleisland AFC U12)

8 Jack Noonan (Tralee Dynamos U14)

9 Micheal O Sullivan (Inter Kenmare U12)

10 Robert Murphy (Killarney Athletic U12)

11Aran Moriarty (Ballyhar Dynamos U12)

Special mention: Mathias Panxhi, who is with St Brendans Park U12 northern division team

Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Megan O Carroll (LB Rovers)

Una O Shea (Inter Kenmare)

Roksana Wawro (Killarney Athletic)

Ally Russell (Listowel Celtic)

Sarah Murphy (MEK Galaxy)

Julie O Connor (Castleisland AFC )

Sarah Warren (Killarney Celtic)

Hannah Nic Gearalt (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Jill Quirke (St Brendans Park )

Casey Shanahan (Iveragh UTD )

16-Year-Old Kerry Star Fiana Bradley signs for Cork City Senior Women's Team

With Laura Falvey and Phoebe O Shea working their way into the international sides we must look at a player who has moved on last year and that was Fiana Bradley. Her former Coach Eoin O' Mahony from LB Rovers FC said that he has never quite seen such a huge level of dedication or commitment to excellence from a young player such as her.

O' Mahony Coached Fiana with at local Club LB Rovers (Lisselton/Ballybunion) and also assisted her continued development at U12 and U13 Level by selecting her to play with the Kerry Inter County Boys Teams which he managed. The LB Rovers man could see the huge potential in this young player and felt from the moment they crossed paths that this was a player with star quality. “I knew instantly that Fiana was a very special young player an if nurtured in the right way I was absolutely convinced that she would go on to wear the Republic of Ireland Jersey”. At the time Fiana was U12 there was no defined pathway for the girls game as there is presently in our County. It was the view that this was a young girl that had the potential to play at the very highest level in our game. She attended the Kerry Boys trials at U12 and made a huge impression, her first touch was impeccable, coupled with her awareness, tenacity, and eye for goal.

O' Mahony had no hesitation in selecting her for the Kerry Inter-league Boys Teams where Fiana excelled superbly and was part of their Munster title winning squad, going on to narrowly being beaten to eventual All-Ireland winners Longford in a penalty shoot-out. The precocious young talent was again selected by O' Mahony for their U13 Campaign where she once again thrived playing with the Boys Team, proving a key player, scoring many important goals along the way. The COVID-19 Pandemic could have potentially set her progress back, but it didn't deter Fiana and if anything, it made her even more determined to use the time to make further improvements to her game, not a day going by where she would have a ball at her feet, taking part in the Online FAI home skills & proving a big hit on social media. Cork City had been monitoring the then 13-year-old and quickly made their move to sign her for their WU17 Squad during the Pandemic. One of the youngest players at 14 years old to play National League, Fiana would go on to finish Top Scorer for Cork City WU17 in her first Season. More success was to follow with an International U16 Debut v Portugal in January 2022 and a first International goal for Fiana in a win over Malta in April 2022.

The accolades kept coming as Fiana scored a Hat-Trick helping the National Side to winning Globe Super Cup Final against Northern Ireland in Co. Antrim in late July 2022.The Goals would continue to flow in the Women's National League as the former LB Rovers Star was in prolific form during the Women's National League Campaign, winning the Golden Boot top goal scorer for both the Cork City WU17 & WU19's sides scoring a whopping 30 goals! A Cork City Women's Senior Debut followed in August 2022 at just the age of 15, and further International success with the Republic of Ireland Under 17's, topping their group in UEFA qualifiers. That brings us up to present day where the now 16-year-old has been signed for the Cork City Women's senior squad for the 2023 season.

A hugely proud moment for Fiana's Parents Hilda, Conor and the rest of her family.

Pre-Season preparations are well underway with the Big Season Kick-Off fast approaching and Fiana, who has followed and supported her Republic of Ireland Senior Women's idols such as Aine O' Gorman, is now realising her dreams by gracing the same stage with International Stars such as O'Gorman, who was the tasked in marking Fiana recently in Cork senior women's friendly against Shamrock Rovers who had other International stars such as Savanah McCarthy, Stephanie Roche and Abbie Larkin in their ranks .This is a young girl that is truly an inspiration to all girls playing the beautiful game in Kerry and proof that with dedication, determination and commitment, the Sky really is the limit. We in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls league wish her well on her continued journey.

U14 Interleague All Ireland Quarter Final

Longford 2-5 Kerry had an early start to get to Longford for a game in tough conditions once Kerry acclimatised to the pitch and after 15 mins took the lead and twice in the match had 3 goal leads. Longford did well to stay in the game both times and with 2 goals disallowed for offside it would have been understandable for Kerry to get frustrated, but the team kept to their task and took control of the game despite the adversities. Goal scorers for Kerry, Danny Kingston 2 , Mikey Corridan 2 , Roan Guerin 1Captain: Cillian O Donoghue. A special mention to the parents/supporters who travelled for the match to.

Girls League Fixtures Saturday February 11th

13’s Premier

LB Rovers 4 -5 Killarney Athletic

MEK Galaxy 2 -4 Iveragh UTD

Listowel Celtic 1 - 0 St Brendans Park : Scorer Grace Hegarty, Players of the match Ally Russell, Ava Fealy, Listowel Celtic

15’s Premier

Inter Kenmare 3 -2 Camp Juniors: Scorers Inter Kenmare, Grace O'Shea 2, Thien Doran

Players of the match Thien Doran, Phoebe O'Shea

Fenit Samphires 3 - 0 Listowel Celtic

Boys Fixtures Saturday February 11th

U12 Boys Premier

Killarney Athletic 2 -5 St Brendans Park : The ST Brendans Park team got back to winning ways this morning with a fantastic win away to Killarney Athletic. They started strongly and Andy Costello scored after 12mins. They went in at half time one goal to the good . Killarney Athletic are a good side and they got 1 back shortly after the restart. St Brendans Park upped their performance and Nathan Anthony scored a fantastic goal on the 40th minute. On the 52nd min Athletic were unlucky to deflect the “Parks” Jamie Fahy's cross into their own net. In the next 10mins, Park was in the ascendancy and Nathan Anthony got his 2nd goal on the 54th min followed by a cracking goal by Eoghan O Driscoll. Athletic got a goal back and the game finished 5-2. This was a great performance by both teams . Thanks to Killarney Athletic and St Brendans Park for serving up for what was a great game .

Killarney Celtic 3-3 Tralee Dynamos :Celtic Goal scorers: Cillian Scannell x 2 Noah Brosnan x 1 The first points in league for Killarney Celtic which they dominated and were unlucky not to win all 3 . Great effort by all especially Cillian Scannell, Noah Brosnan, Conor O’Leary, Emmanuel Iheme and Luke Tucker. Great performance by the Killarney lads.

Listowel Celtic 3 -1 MEK 1

U12 Boys Division 1

Mastergeeha 0 - 0 Fenit Samphires

Ballyhar Dynamos 2 -1 Inter Kenmare: Goals by Alex Finn & Luke Bartlett

Player of the match goes to Ballyhar Dynamos - Adam Fleming, with Aidan Lehane scoring for Inter .

Ballyheigue AFC 0 -3 Listowel Celtic

Castleisland AFC 1 -1 Dingle Bay Rovers

St Brendans Park 3 -0 Killarney Athletic

U12 Boys Division 2 North

Castleisland AFC C 6 -1 LB Rovers B

Dingle Bay Rovers B 3 -0 Tralee Dynamos

Ferry Rangers 1 v Listowel Celtic C 4

Fenit Samphires B 2 -3 St Brendans Park C : UNDER 12 C FENIT B 2 ST BRENDAN'S PARK C 3

A fantastic game of end-to-end soccer with St Brendans Park holding out to take the win. Simon Bielinski gave Park an early lead with a powerful shot from outside the box after 7 minutes. Mathias Panxhi doubled the lead after a mazey run from the left wing. His second and Park's third was scored just before half time as the visitors led 2-3 at the break. Mathias also had a free kick tipped over the bar to deny him his hat trick. Fenit's goals were scored by Conor Walsh and Daniel Lawlor while their goalie, Ronan Finn, kept the home team in touch with some outstanding saves. There were no goals in the second half as Park held on for the win. For Park, Captain on the day, Seán Drummey rattled the crossbar and made some lovely passes, Eoin O'Connor and Ethan Cushen were resilient at full back and Oran O'Regan made some brave, match-winning saves in goals.

U12 Boys Division 2 South

Iveragh UTD B 6 -2 Inter Kenmare B

Killorglin AFC B 1 -0 Killarney Celtic B

Mastergeeha AFC B 3 -2 Castleisland AFC D

MEK Galaxy B 5 -0 Killarney Athletic C

U14 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 2 -1 Iveragh UTD

MEK Galaxy 2-2 Killarney Celtic : Celtic took the short trip out to Fossa for their final league game of the season. Killarney started brightly Samuel Scroope finished a nice move with crisply taken shot to give Celtic a thoroughly deserved lead. MEK found chances hard to come by with Celtic defending well but they equalised from a headed corner at close range to lead the sides level at the break. Celtic continued to work hard and play the game in the MEK half but on the counter MEK scored a second goal. Celtic pushed very hard in the final quarter and an equaliser arrived toward the final minutes ,Celtic pressed for a winner with Samuel Scroope and Jack Culloty coming agonisingly close. Player of the match Samuel Scroope.

Kilorglin AFC 1 - 0 Castleisland AFC

Fenit Samphires 6 -4 Listowel Celtic

St Brendans Park 6 -1 Mastergeeha AFC

U14 Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare 3 -0 St Brendans Park C

Killorglin AFC B 1 -6 Ballyhar Dynamos

U14 Boys Division 2

Inter Kenmare B 2 -1 Dingle Bay Rovers

Iveragh UTD B 0 -2 Mastergeeha AFC B

MEK Galaxy B 5 -2 Camp Juniors B

Tralee Dynamos B 2 -2 Fenit Samphires B:Fenit scorer Harry Neale with two. Player of the match Jay Swan.

St Brendans Park D 3 -0 Listowel Celtic B

U16 Premier

Inter Kenmare 3 -0 Killarney Athletic

U16 Division 1

LB Rovers 3 -1 MEK Galaxy scorer for LB Rovers Leigh Meehan hat-trick and player of the match award goes to him.

Camp Juniors 3 -3 Fenit Samphires :Fenit scorers Aaron Harty ,Jack McCarthy, Conor Dennehy. Player of the match Jack McCarthy

Inter Kenmare 5-1 Iveragh UTD

U16 Division 2

Killorglin AFC B 0 - 4 Mastergeeha AFC C

Listowel Celtic B 1 - 4 St Brendans Park B

Mastergeeha B v Killarney Athletic B

Sunday February 12th

U14 Boys

Longford 2-5 Kerry

15’s Premier

Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha

U14 Boys Division 1

Park B v Killarney Athletic

U14 Boys Division 2

Ballyheigue v Killarney Athletic B