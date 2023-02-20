Kerry School Boys & Girls League review

U13 inter league Munster Semi-Final.

Limerick Desmond 0 - 1 Kerry

Girls League Fixtures Saturday February 18th

12’s Premier

Killarney Athletic 1 - 0 Inter Kenmare

Killarney Celtic 0 - 0 Fenit Samphires

12’s Division 1

Tralee Dynamos 2 - 0 Listowel Celtic B

Killorglin AFC 4 – 1 Dingle Bay Rovers

Mastergeeha FC 1 - 1 Camp Juniors

Castleisland AFC 3 - 1 Ballyhar Dynamos

14’s Premier

Killarney Athletic 0 - 6 Camp Juniors

14’s Division 1

Inter Kenmare 6 - 4 Mastergeeha FC

Castleisland AFC 5 - 1 Dingle Bay Rovers

16’s Premier

Inter Kenmare 1 – 3 Dingle Bay Rovers

Girl’s National Cup Round of 16 Feb 19th

U12s

Kilnamanagh 6 - 0 St. Brendan’s Park

MEK Galaxy 0 - 3 Bearna na Forbachta

Girl’s National Trophy Round of 16 Feb 18th

U14s

Lough Derg 1 - 0 St. Brendan’s Park

U16s

Killarney Celtic 1 - 1 Ballyhaise Celtic 3 - 4 on penalties

Boys League Fixtures Saturday Feb 18th

Boy’s U12 Div 1

Ballyheigue AFC 0 - 5 Inter Kenmare

U12 Boy’ Division 2 North

Listowel Celtic C 2 - 2 Samphires Fenit B

Boy’s U13 Premier

Inter Kenmare 2 - 7 St Brendans Park

Killarney Athletic 2 - 1 Killarney Celtic

Listowel Celtic 4 - 0 MEK Galaxy

Castleisland AFC 0 - 3 Tralee Dynamos

Mastergeeha AFC 3 - 3 Ballyhar Dynamos

Killorglin AFC 3 – 0 Fenit Samphires

Boy’s U15 Premier

Tralee Dynamos 1 - 3 Castleisland AFC

MEK Galaxy 6 - 0 Listowel Celtic

St Brendans Park 5 -5 Inter Kenmare

BOY’S KERRY CUP SHIELD PRELIMINARY ROUND 1 FIXTURES

U13 BOYS:

Tralee Dynamos B 3 - 4 Castleisland AFC B

Ballyhar Dynamos B 0 - 2 Castleisland AFC C

Listowel Celtic B 2 - 1 LB Rovers

St Brendans Park B 6 - 0 Killarney Athletic

Inter Kenmare B 2 - 6 Mastergeeha FC B

Killarney Celtic B 4 - 6 Camp Juniors

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 - 1 Killorglin B

U15 BOYS:

Ballyhar Dynamos 3 - 8 Iveragh UTD

Fenit Samphires 0 - 6 Mastergeeha FC

Killarney Celtic 6 - 3 Ferry Rangers

Ballyheigue AFC 0 - 2 LB Rovers

Mastergeeha FC C 4 - 0 Castleisland AFC B

Mastergeeha AFC B 1 - 2 St Brendans Park B

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 19th

Girl’s National Cup Round of 16 Feb 19th

U12s

MEK Galaxy 0 - 3 Bearna na Forbachta

14’s Division 1 Girls

Castleisland AFC 5 - 1 Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 Boy’ Division 2 North

Listowel Celtic C 2 - 2 Fenit Samphires B

Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls

Team of the Week

1 Ryan Lucey (Killarney Celtic U15)

2 Adam Iazzard (Iveragh UTD U15)

3 Dylan Mc Sherry (LB Rovers U15)

4 Colin Cantillon (Ballyheigue AFC U15)

5 Sean O Leary (Ballyhar Dynamos U13)

6 Max Vermencion ( St Brendans Park U13)

7 Eddie Carmody (Tralee Dynamos U13)

8 Billy O Donoghue (Mastergeeha FC U15)

9 Donnacha O Connor (Ferry Rangers U15)

10 Mikey Bambury (Listowel Celtic U12)

11Ben Kelliher (Killarney Athletic U15)

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Aimee Turner (Camp Juniors )

Eabha Ni Cinneide (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Grace O Shea (Inter Kenmare)

Kelsey Sheahan (Kilorglin AFC)

Abbie Finnan (Killarney Celtic)

Amy Brosnan (Mastergeeha Fc)

Grace O Shea (Inter Kenmare)

Sinead Lyons (Listowel Celtic)

Evie O Sullivan (Fenit Samphires)

Danielle Sheahan (Castleisland AFC)

