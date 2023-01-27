Advertisement
Sport

Kerryman joins promotion chasing Salford

Jan 27, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Kerryman joins promotion chasing Salford
Kerry's Shane McLoughlin has signed for promotion chasing Salford.

The Castleisland man joins from Morecambe until the end of the season.

Salford are currently in the the League Two play-off spots.

