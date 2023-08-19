Advertisement
Sport

Kerryman first into action for Irish at Worlds

Aug 19, 2023 09:23 By radiokerrysport
Kerryman first into action for Irish at Worlds Kerryman first into action for Irish at Worlds
Share this article

It’s a busy day for Team Ireland as the World Athletics Championships get underway in Budapest.

Kerry's David Kenny is the first member of the team into action in the men’s 20-K walk.

Eric Favors competes in the qualifying round of the shot put.

Advertisement

Kate O’Connor has her first two events in the Heptathlon.

And the mixed 4-by-400 relay team are in the first heat of two.

And there’s plenty of Irish involvement in the women’s 15-hundred metres, with Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan all in the heats.

Advertisement

Events have been delayed due to the weather.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus