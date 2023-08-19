Kerryman first into action for Irish at Worlds

It’s a busy day for Team Ireland as the World Athletics Championships get underway in Budapest.

Kerry's David Kenny is the first member of the team into action in the men’s 20-K walk.

Eric Favors competes in the qualifying round of the shot put.

Kate O’Connor has her first two events in the Heptathlon.

And the mixed 4-by-400 relay team are in the first heat of two.

And there’s plenty of Irish involvement in the women’s 15-hundred metres, with Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan all in the heats.

Events have been delayed due to the weather.