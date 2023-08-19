Kerryman fails to finish at World Championships

Kerry's David Kenny failed to finish his event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

He completed 3/4s of the men’s 20-K walk.

Kenny was 48th after 15k, nearly 7 minutes behind the leader.

The mixed 4 by 400 metre relay came 4th in their heat this morning, qualifying for tonight's final as one of the fastest losers.

Kate O’Connor is currently in high-jump action in the heptathlon.

The Newry athlete finished 3rd in this morning's 100 metre hurdles

And Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan go in the women’s 15-hundred metre heats, which kick off just before half 1.