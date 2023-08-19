Advertisement
Sport

Kerryman fails to finish at World Championships

Aug 19, 2023 12:26 By radiokerrysport
Kerryman fails to finish at World Championships Kerryman fails to finish at World Championships
Share this article

Kerry's David Kenny failed to finish his event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

He completed 3/4s of the men’s 20-K walk.

Kenny was 48th after 15k, nearly 7 minutes behind the leader.

Advertisement

The mixed 4 by 400 metre relay came 4th in their heat this morning, qualifying for tonight's final as one of the fastest losers.

Kate O’Connor is currently in high-jump action in the heptathlon.

The Newry athlete finished 3rd in this morning's 100 metre hurdles

Advertisement

And Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan go in the women’s 15-hundred metre heats, which kick off just before half 1.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus