Kerry Women in Sport, featuring Breda O'Shea

Jun 5, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Women in Sport, featuring Breda O'Shea
In this episode of Kerry Women in Sport, we hear the story of Breda O’Shea from Tousist.

Breda is one of the most recognisable voices in Kerry sport having reported on Gaelic Games in the county for over two decades on Radio Kerry

