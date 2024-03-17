Kerry win at Meath

Kerry got the win today at Meath in Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1.

The Kingdom prevailed 1-15 to 0-5.

Kerry had three of the first four points in the opening 6 minutes. It was 3 all however by the 11 minute mark. Kerry then took over with points from Lorraine Scanlon, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 2 and Hannah O'Donoghue 2 putting them 5 clear by the 25 minute mark. The Kingdom were ahead 9 to 3 at half time.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh had Kerry 7 up early in the second half. Kerry led 12 to 4 at the 40 minute mark. An Emmma Dineen goal 16 minutes into the second half extended the lead to 1-14 to 0-4 The Kingdom won by 13.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

Armagh have kept up their good run of form in the Lidl Ladies Football Division 1 this afternoon.

They've beaten Mayo by 2-9 to 2-8 with Aoife McCoy and Aimee Mackin with the goals for the Orchard County.