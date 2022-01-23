Kerry vs Kildare preview

Kerry play Kildare next weekend in their first game of the Allianz Football League.
That game will be on at 1:45 in Newbridge on Sunday.
Today Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club joined us to preview that game:
