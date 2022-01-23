Advertisement
Sport

Kerry vs Kildare preview

Jan 23, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry vs Kildare preview Kerry vs Kildare preview
Share this article

Kerry play Kildare next weekend in their first game of the Allianz Football League.

That game will be on at 1:45 in Newbridge on Sunday.

Today Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club joined us to preview that game:

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus