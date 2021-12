The Austin Stacks versus Newcastle West AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship semi-final is to be played at a Kerry venue.

In the Intermediate Na Gaeil must travel to Tipperary to face Drom & Inch.

In the Junior Gneeveguilla will go to Cork for their clash with Boherbue.

All 3 games take place over the weekend of December 18th and 19th.