Kerry v Donegal moved

Jan 29, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry v Donegal moved
Photo: Radio Kerry
Due to a request by Donegal management the Lidl Ladies National Football League game against Kerry has been changed next weekend.

The match will now be played at noon on Saturday February 4th in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

