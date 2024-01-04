Kerry Up And Running For 2024

Kerry are off to a winning start in Munster's McGrath Cup.

Jack O Connor's men beat Tipperary by 3-20 to 10 points at Austin Stack Park.

Afterwards he spoke with Tim Moynihan

At Clarecastle, Cork were 2-14 to eight point winners over Clare.

Mickey Harte has his first win as manager of the Derry senior footballers.

The reigning Ulster champions beat Cavan by 15 points to 1-10 in the Doctor McKenna Cup at Breffni Park last night.

There was also a winning start for Jim McGuinness on his return to the Donegal hotseat.

They hammered Armagh by 3-16 to 1-6 in Ballybofey.

Monaghan were 1-15 to 13 points winners over Antrim.

In the O'Byrne Cup, Glenn Ryan's Kildare beat Carlow by 2-17 to 10 points.

And Offaly were 1-11 to 12 points winners over Laois.

In Leinster's Walsh Cup tonight, the Dublin hurlers play Westmeath and Laois face Offaly.

While in Connacht, it's Galway versus New York in the Connacht Hurling League semi-finals.