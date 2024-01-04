Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Up And Running For 2024

Jan 4, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Up And Running For 2024
Share this article

Kerry are off to a winning start in Munster's McGrath Cup.

Jack O Connor's men beat Tipperary by 3-20 to 10 points at Austin Stack Park.

Afterwards he spoke with Tim Moynihan

Advertisement

At Clarecastle, Cork were 2-14 to eight point winners over Clare.

Mickey Harte has his first win as manager of the Derry senior footballers.

Advertisement

The reigning Ulster champions beat Cavan by 15 points to 1-10 in the Doctor McKenna Cup at Breffni Park last night.

There was also a winning start for Jim McGuinness on his return to the Donegal hotseat.

They hammered Armagh by 3-16 to 1-6 in Ballybofey.

Advertisement

Monaghan were 1-15 to 13 points winners over Antrim.

In the O'Byrne Cup, Glenn Ryan's Kildare beat Carlow by 2-17 to 10 points.

And Offaly were 1-11 to 12 points winners over Laois.

Advertisement

In Leinster's Walsh Cup tonight, the Dublin hurlers play Westmeath and Laois face Offaly.

While in Connacht, it's Galway versus New York in the Connacht Hurling League semi-finals.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

FA Cup 3rd Round Begins Tonight
Advertisement
Power In The Field For 1st Event Of 2024
Humphries Wins Epic Darts Final
Advertisement

Recommended

FA Cup 3rd Round Begins Tonight
Power In The Field For 1st Event Of 2024
Humphries Wins Epic Darts Final
Almost 2,500 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus