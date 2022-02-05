Kerry take on Westmeath in their Allianz Hurling League opener

The 2022 Allianz Hurling League begins for Kerry this coming weekend.
The Kingdom are away to Westmeath on Sunday, at 12.30 in Mullingar.
Kerry Hurling Manager Stephen Molumphy:
