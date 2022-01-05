Kerry team to face Limerick announced

Kerry take on Limerick this evening in the McGrath Cup.
It’s the first game of the latest Jack O Connor tenure and will throw in at 7pm.
Kerry are in Group B, along with Tipperary and Limerick.
The Kingdom will tog out in blue tonight.
David Clifford will captain the side.
1. Shane Murphy Dr Crokes (GK)
2. Dan O Donoghue Spa, Killarney
3. Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
5. Pa Warren Gneeveguilla
6. Mike Breen Beaufort
7. Gavin Crowley Templenoe
8. Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil
9. Adrian Spillane Templenoe
10. Dara Moynihan Spa, Killarney
11. Paudie Clifford Fossa
12. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks
13. Killian Spillane Templenoe
14. David Clifford Fossa (Captain)
15. Paul Geaney Dingle
Subs:
16. Shane Ryan Rathmore (GK)
17. Tony Brosnan Dr Crokes
18. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht
19. Sean O Shea Kenmare Shamrocks
20. Michael Burns Dr Crokes
21. Jack Savage Kerins O Rahillys
22. Paul O Shea Kilcummin
23. Dara Roche Glenflesk
24. Cian Gammel Killarney Legion