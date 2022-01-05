Kerry team to face Limerick announced

Kerry take on Limerick this evening in the McGrath Cup.

It’s the first game of the latest Jack O Connor tenure and will throw in at 7pm.

Kerry are in Group B, along with Tipperary and Limerick.

Advertisement

The Kingdom will tog out in blue tonight.

David Clifford will captain the side.

1. Shane Murphy Dr Crokes (GK)

2. Dan O Donoghue Spa, Killarney

3. Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

5. Pa Warren Gneeveguilla

6. Mike Breen Beaufort

7. Gavin Crowley Templenoe

8. Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil

9. Adrian Spillane Templenoe

10. Dara Moynihan Spa, Killarney

11. Paudie Clifford Fossa

12. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks

13. Killian Spillane Templenoe

14. David Clifford Fossa (Captain)

15. Paul Geaney Dingle

Advertisement

Subs:

16. Shane Ryan Rathmore (GK)

17. Tony Brosnan Dr Crokes

18. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht

19. Sean O Shea Kenmare Shamrocks

20. Michael Burns Dr Crokes

21. Jack Savage Kerins O Rahillys

22. Paul O Shea Kilcummin

23. Dara Roche Glenflesk

24. Cian Gammel Killarney Legion