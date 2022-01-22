Kerry Team To Face Cork In McGrath Cup Final LIVE On Radio Kerry

Kerry and Cork meet for the first time in intercounty senior football competition this afternoon in the final of the McGrath Cup.

Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney is the venue with a 2 o'clock throw-in live on Radio Kerry.

The Kerry Team, Captained by Sean O'Shea, will line out as follows:

Advertisement

Name – First & Surname Club Name

1 (GK) Shane Murphy Dr Crokes

2 Dan O Donoghue Spa, Killarney

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7 Gavin White Dr Crokes

8 Sean O Shea Kenmare Shamrocks (Captain)

9 Adrian Spillane Templenoe

10 Micheál Burns Dr Crokes

11 Paudie Clifford Fossa

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks

13 Tony Brosnan Dr Crokes

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 Killian Spillane Templenoe

16 (GK) Shane Ryan Rathmore

17 David Clifford Fossa

18 Gavin Crowley Templenoe

19 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

20 Graham O’Sullivan Piarsaigh na Dromoda

21 Dara Roche Glenflesk

22 Jack Savage Kerins O Rahillys

23 Greg Horan Austin Stacks

24 Paul O’Shea Kilcummin

25 Jack O’Shea Austin Stacks

26 Cian Gammell Killarney Legion

27 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht

28 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

29 Dylan Casey Austin Stacks