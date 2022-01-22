Kerry Team To Face Cork In McGrath Cup Final LIVE On Radio Kerry

Kerry and Cork meet for the first time in intercounty senior football competition this afternoon in the final of the McGrath Cup.
Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney is the venue with a 2 o'clock throw-in live on Radio Kerry.
The Kerry Team, Captained by Sean O'Shea, will line out as follows:
Name – First & Surname Club Name
1 (GK) Shane Murphy Dr Crokes
2 Dan O Donoghue Spa, Killarney
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Tadhg Morley Templenoe
7 Gavin White Dr Crokes
8 Sean O Shea Kenmare Shamrocks (Captain)
9 Adrian Spillane Templenoe
10 Micheál Burns Dr Crokes
11 Paudie Clifford Fossa
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks
13 Tony Brosnan Dr Crokes
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 Killian Spillane Templenoe
16 (GK) Shane Ryan Rathmore
17 David Clifford Fossa
18 Gavin Crowley Templenoe
19 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
20 Graham O’Sullivan Piarsaigh na Dromoda
21 Dara Roche Glenflesk
22 Jack Savage Kerins O Rahillys
23 Greg Horan Austin Stacks
24 Paul O’Shea Kilcummin
25 Jack O’Shea Austin Stacks
26 Cian Gammell Killarney Legion
27 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht
28 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
29 Dylan Casey Austin Stacks