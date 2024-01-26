Kerry team to be revealed this lunchtime

The Kerry team for Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League is to be revealed this lunchtime.
The Kingdom, winners at Dublin last weekend, host Waterford in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2 this Sunday.
