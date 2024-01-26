Advertisement
Sport

Kerry team to be revealed this lunchtime

Jan 26, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Kerry team to be revealed this lunchtime
The Kerry team for Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League is to be revealed this lunchtime.

The Kingdom, winners at Dublin last weekend, host Waterford in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2 this Sunday.

