Kerry take on Down next weekend in the Allianz Hurling League

Kerry play Down in the Allianz Hurling League next weekend.
That games takes place in Ballycran at 2pm.
Down Hurling Manager Ronan Sheehan joined us on the show to look ahead to the game:
