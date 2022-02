Kerry entertain Donegal in Killarney on Sunday for Round 3 of the Allianz Football League

That game takes place at 1:45pm tomorrow.

Storm Eunice will have had an affect on the playing field and with extreme weather conditions forecast tomorrow it could be cold and wet conditions for tomorrow's game.

Advertisement

We spoke to former Donegal footballer and father of Ryan McHugh aswell as former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan:

Martin McHugh



Ambrose O'Donovan