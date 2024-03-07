Kerry Swimmer Chosen For Munster Team

Liam O'Connor from Kingdom Swimming Club has secured a place among the 25-member strong Munster Clubs contingent.

Liam, actively involved in stages 1 and 2 of the "Regional Development Programme," is eagerly anticipating the upcoming journey to Wales for the "Swansea Long Course Open" on March 9th and 10th.

This event holds a pivotal place in their annual curriculum, complementing a comprehensive approach that includes swim sessions, dryland activities, and valuable education in psychology and nutrition.

In conjunction with swimmers from the other three regions enrolled in the same program as well as Ella Cremin from Killarney Swimming Club, this Munster contingent forms a robust team exceeding 100 members. The selection process for this venture recently concluded at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Liam's coach, Ger McDonnell, from Kingdom Swimming Club expressed immense pride, stating, "I am thrilled that Liam's unwavering dedication and hard work have been acknowledged, earning him a well-deserved Munster Cap for the upcoming Swansea Open in Wales. This achievement reflects positively on everyone associated with Kingdom S.C, and I have full confidence that Liam will make us all proud. It marks another significant milestone in Liam's swimming journey!"

Upcoming events for March

March 10th sees the return of swimmers to UL to compete in the Aspiring Champions Gala after some impressive swims the previous weekend.

March 18th will be the Munster Open Splash Meet.

