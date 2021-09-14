Kerry start process of appointing next manager of county senior football team

Kerry have started the process of appointing the next manager of the county senior football team.

Peter Keane’s 3-year tenure concluded with last month’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone.

A sub-committee has now been appointed and they will revert with a recommendation at the earliest opportunity.

That sub-committee consists of:

Tim Murphy (Chairperson)

Eamon Whelan (Vice Chairperson)

Peter Twiss (Secretary)

John O’ Leary (Munster Council Delegate)

& Donal Daly (Kerry Games Manager).

Two names linked with the Kerry vacancy are ex Kingdom boss Jack O’Connor and former player Seamus Moynihan.

It appears Peter Keane would have to reapply for the role if he wishes to remain in charge.