Sport

Kerry side to be named this lunchtime

Feb 2, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
The Kerry team for Round 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League is to be announced this lunchtime.

The Kingdom will be home to Cork in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 3 on Monday.

