Advertisement
Sport

Kerry side to be named this lunchtime

Feb 16, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
20 January 2024; Niamh Hetherton of Dublin in action against Kerry players, from left, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Aishling O'Connell and Deirdre Kearney during the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 1 fixture between Dublin and Kerry at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Share this article

The Kerry team for Round 4 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League is to be announced this lunchtime.

The Kingdom will host Mayo at Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium from 2.30 tomorrow.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC open League season tonight
Advertisement
Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Participate in Your Parish Consultation Meeting
HUGG the national suicide bereavement charity. FREE information in Killarney On March 9th
Kerry FC open League season tonight
Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus