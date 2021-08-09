Kerry selection on Team Ireland

Kerry’s Jordan Lee has been confirmed for the Ireland team for the Paralympic Games.
The high jumper is one of eight who will represent the country in athletics in Tokyo.
The games start in a fortnight.
Advertisement
Kerry’s Jordan Lee has been confirmed for the Ireland team for the Paralympic Games.
The high jumper is one of eight who will represent the country in athletics in Tokyo.
The games start in a fortnight.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus