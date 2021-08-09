Advertisement
Sport

Kerry selection on Team Ireland

Aug 9, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry’s Jordan Lee has been confirmed for the Ireland team for the Paralympic Games.

The high jumper is one of eight who will represent the country in athletics in Tokyo.

The games start in a fortnight.

