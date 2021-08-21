Kerry seeking All-Ireland semi-final spot

Kerry go up against Antrim this afternoon in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.
The Quarter final tie goes ahead in St. Rynagh’s Banagher, Offaly.
Throw in is at 3.
Advertisement
Kerry go up against Antrim this afternoon in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.
The Quarter final tie goes ahead in St. Rynagh’s Banagher, Offaly.
Throw in is at 3.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus