Kerry Schools Track & Field Championships go ahead tomorrow

The Kerry Schools Track & Field Championships will take place tomorrow at An Riocht Athletic Track in Castleisland.
The programme will start at 11a.m.
The following is the programme of events:
Minor (born on/after 1st July 2010)
Boys 100m, 300m, 1500m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.
Junior (born on/after 1st July 2009)
Boys 100m, 300m, 1500m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.
Inter (born on/after 1st July 2007)
Boys 100m, 400m, 3000m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.
Senior (born on/after 1st January 2005)
Boys 100m, 400m, 3000m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, 3000m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.
Prizes: Kerry Colleges Track &Field medals will be awarded to first 3 in each event.
Perpetual Shields will be awarded to the Best Boys School and Best Girls School.
Note: A maximum of 2 relay teams per school is allowed in each age group.