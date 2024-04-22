Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Schools Track & Field Championships go ahead tomorrow

Apr 22, 2024
Kerry Schools Track & Field Championships go ahead tomorrow
The Kerry Schools Track & Field Championships will take place tomorrow at An Riocht Athletic Track in Castleisland.

The programme will start at 11a.m.

The following is the programme of events:

Minor (born on/after 1st July 2010)
Boys 100m, 300m, 1500m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.

Junior (born on/after 1st July 2009)
Boys 100m, 300m, 1500m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.

Inter (born on/after 1st July 2007)
Boys 100m, 400m, 3000m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.

Senior (born on/after 1st January 2005)
Boys 100m, 400m, 3000m, Long Jump, High Jump, Relay.
Girls 100m, 800m, 3000m, Long Jump, Shot, Relay.

Prizes: Kerry Colleges Track &Field medals will be awarded to first 3 in each event.
Perpetual Shields will be awarded to the Best Boys School and Best Girls School.

Note: A maximum of 2 relay teams per school is allowed in each age group.

