Kerry Schools Cross Country Championships review

Almost 300 athletes from 18 Kerry Post Primary schools converged on The Demesne, Killarney today for the annual Kerry Schools cross country championships. The course was testing in places but the sun shone and there was good competition in the 8 races held.
Girls results:
Minor - Lara O'Brien Leahy, Intermediate School Killorglin
Junior - Kirsten Kenny, Presentation Killarney
Intermediate - Méabh Ní Chonchúir, Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí
Senior - Maria Murnane, Pobalscoil Inbhéar Scéine, Kenmare
• Best Girls School: 1. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare - 8 pts; 2. Presentation Killarney - 6 pts; 3. Intermediate School Killorglin - 5 pts.
Boys Results:
Minor - Ryan Vickers, St. Brendans Killarney
Junior - Jack O'Coileáin, Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí
Intermediate - Karl J. O'Neill, St. Brendans Killarney
Senior - James Dillon, St. Michaels College Listowel
• Best Boys School: 1. St. Brendans Killarney - 10 pts; 2. Presentation Milltown - 7 pts; 3. Tralee CBS - 4 pts.
Shields presented to the winning teams by Damien McLoughlin, Kerry Schools Athletics Board.
Forthcoming fixtures:
North Munster Schools Cross Country Championships - Thursday 1st February @ Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick
South Munster Schools Cross Country Championships - Friday 9th February @ Tramore Valley Park, Cork