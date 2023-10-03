Kerry Schoolboys and Girls review

SATURDAY 30TH SEPTEMBER

U13 Premier Girls

St Brendans Park 3-0 Killarney Athletic

Advertisement

Killorglin AFC 1-7 MEK

U13 Division 1 Girls

Advertisement

Castleisland AFC 3 -0 Killarney Athletic B

Camp Juniors 8 -2 Listowel Celtic A

Mastergeeha 4-1Fenit Samphires

Advertisement

U15 Premier Girls

Listowel Celtic 5-2 killarney Athletic

Advertisement

Castleisland AFC 4-0 Mastergeeha FC

U12 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1

Advertisement

Bridge United AFC 2-0 MEK Galaxy

Iveragh United 6-0 Pike Rovers FC 3

Milltown FC 1-4 Aisling Annacotty AFC 2

Kilmallock Utd 1-2 Tralee Dynamos

Killarney Athletic 7-0 Park 2

Listowel Celtic 4-2 Newmarket Celtic

U12 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

Coole FC MEK Galaxy 2

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1

Listowel Celtic 4-1 Kildysart Celtic

Lisnagry FC 0- 6 Killarney Celtic

Granagh United 0-6 St. Brendan’s Park 1

Shelbourne AFC 0-5 Killorglin AFC

Inter Kenmare v Tralee Dynamos water logged pitch

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

Ballymackey FC 2-7 Ballyhar Dynamos

Killarney Athletic 2-0 Regional United

Tralee Dynamos B 0-6 Castleisland AFC

Newport Town 1-8 Mastergeeha FC

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1

Tralee Dynamos 5-2 Charleville AFC

Nenagh AFC 2-1 inter Kenmare FC

Shelbourne AFC 7-1 LB Rovers FC

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

Killarney Celtic 1-2 New castle west Town FC

Camp Juniors 0-7 Listowel Celtic

Pike Rovers 2 v Mastergeeha pitch flooded.

Iveragh United FC 3 -1 Coole FC

Castleisland 0-2 Breska Rovers

U12 Premier Boys

St Brendans Park 4-2 Castleisland AFC

U12 Division 1 Boys

Camp Juniors A 3-4 Killarney Celtic B

Ballyheigue A 1-5 Listowel Celtic B

LB Rovers 6-1 Mastergeeha FC

U12 Division 2 (North) Boys

Listowel Celtic C 2-6 Camp Juniors B

Tralee Dynamos B 1-0 Castleisland AFC B

U12 Division 2 (South) Boys

Camp Juniors C 3-0 ST Brendans Park D

Iveragh UTD B 3-0 Inter Kenmare B

Killorglin AFC C 2-1 Dingle Bay Rovers B

U14 Division 1 Boys

Killorglin B 4-1Killarney Athletic B

St Brendans Park B 2-3 Fenit Samphires B

Ballyheigue AFC 9-3 Camp Juniors A

U14 Division 2 Boys

Castleisland B 1- 0 Ballyhar Dynamos B

Castleisland C 3-2 Mastergeeha B

U16 Division 2 Boys

Ballyheigue A 4-4 Killarney Athletic B

Castleisland AFC B 4-3 Inter Kenmare A

SUNDAY 1ST OCTOBER

U12 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1

Kildysart Celtic v Killarney Celtic

U13 Division 1 Boys

Castleisland B v Park B

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Team of the Week

1. Riobard Foley (Park Fc U13)

2. Aidan O Connor (Castleisland U13)

3. Eoin Collins (Mastergeeha U14)

4. Roan Morris (Ballyheigue U16)

5. Jack O Grady (Killarney Celtic U16)

6. Jay O Connor (Tralee Dynamos U16)

7. Jamie Murphy (Ballyhar U14)

8. Rory Moynihan (Killarney Athletic U12)

9. Cillian Casey (Killorglin U14)

10. Jack Kissane (Lb Rovers U12)

11. Oigie Scanlon (Listowel U12)

Schoolboys & Girls Girl’s Roll of Honour

Ruth Dowling (Park FC)

Ava Harty (Kilorglin AFC)

Caoimhe O Mahoney (Castleisland)

Roisin Henken (MEK)

Kate Mulvihill (Listowel)

Melissa O Connor (Mastergeeha)

Killarney Athletic 2 -0 Regional UTD:

Killarney Athletic made their way into the next round of the national cup with a good win vs a good Limerick side in Ferndale on Saturday morning. Athletic on top for most of the first half made the breakthrough from a great bit of individual skill from Eric Corcoran. Killarney Athletic had further chances but Regional United were hard to break down however Regional had two good chances before the break but Ethan Clarke was in no mood to give up his clean sheet and made two excellent saves. The second half was played in tough conditions and James o Callaghan and the outstanding Paddy Noonan Nash were unlucky not to extend Athletics lead. With 15 mins to go Adam Moynihan raced onto a through ball showing his Kerry pedigree and scored with his left foot left footed to seal the tie. Thanks to Regional United for the sporting game and to all the parents who came down to the game to support the Killarney Athletic.

National Cup U14 2nd Round

Ballymacky FC vs Ballyhar Dynamos

Ballyhar Dynamos made the away trip to Tipperary on Saturday and proved too strong for a valiant Ballymacky FC side. Ballyhar Scorers : Jamie Murphy, Addy Nolan ,Ryan Quilter ,Ryan Vickers, Alex Finn , Callum Templeman and Jack Kelly all on the score sheet

M.O.M - Jamie Murphy, best of luck to Ballyhar in the next round

A big thanks again to Ballymacky for their hospitality and we wish them all the best in their season ahead.

U14: SFAI National Cup: U14 National Cup. St Brendans Park 14s travelled to Granagh Utd of the Limerick Desmond League today. The game started in difficult weather conditions but credit to Granagh the pitch was in excellent condition. St Brendans Park weren't showing any sign of a hangover from last years defeat in the SFAI National Trophy final and produced a master performance throughout the game .They will be a force to be reckoned with this year again as they start outb on their national cup journey. Goals from. Fionn Hannon, Brendan Duggan, Noah Reidy, Tom Slattery, Tadgh Dalton, Daithi Nolan and Harvey Leen secured the win for the Park.

Result National Cup round 1.

Listowel Celtic 4 -1 Kildysart Celtic.

Captain: Daithi Laide

Not the ideal game to have as your first game of the season as a National cup game but credit to the boys they came out the right side of the result.

A home draw in the national cup on a breezy day in Listowel with the weather forecast proving right for once. A cagey start for the Listowel boys being there first game since their national cup All Ireland Semifinal defeat to Shamrock Rovers, it took them 20 mins to get into the game. Probably 20 mins too late as we had conceded a goal and found themselves 1 down as Kildysart Celtic had started well and looked dangerous.

However Listowel grabbed the game by the collar dominated the game after that .Goals win games and at half time 1 down to the Clare boys wasn’t what the doctor ordered .

The second half started with Listowel in control and they got there rewards with goals

first from Daithi Browne, Mason Sheehy Elston,and Daithi Laide And Mason again to finish off the game 4.1 to Listowel.

Thanks to all who braved the elements and supported the lads. The man of the match was the one and only Liam O’Flaherty who showed his Kerry Schoolboys credentials defending with heart, well done Liam well deserved and best of luck to you for the season ahead.