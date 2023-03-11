Advertisement
Sport

Kerry school win All-Ireland C Football final

Mar 11, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry school win All-Ireland C Football final Kerry school win All-Ireland C Football final
Photo: Radio Kerry
Share this article

St.Pats Castleisland were victorious in the All-Ireland Schools C Football Final.

They beat O’Carolan Nobber of Meath 2-8 to 0-11.

St.Pats trailed by 6 points to 3 at half-time.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus