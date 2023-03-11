Kerry school win All-Ireland C Football final

St.Pats Castleisland were victorious in the All-Ireland Schools C Football Final.
They beat O’Carolan Nobber of Meath 2-8 to 0-11.
St.Pats trailed by 6 points to 3 at half-time.
