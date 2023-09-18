Kerry School Boys and Girls League weekend review

U13 Premier Girls
Killarney Athletic 2 -3 Inter Kenmare
St Brendans Park 6 -0 Killorglin AFC
Iveragh UTD 1 -7 MEK Galaxy
U13 Division 1 Girls
Listowel Celtic A 1 -2 Fenit Samphires
Mastergeeha FC 6-0 Killarney Athletic B
Camp Juniors 2 -3 Tralee Dynamos
U14 Premier GIRLS
Killarney Athletic 2 -5 St Brendans Park
LB Rovers 6 -5 Castleisland AFC
U15 Premier GIRLS
Camp Juniors 6 -1 Mastergeeha FC
Killarney Athletic 2 -5 Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha FC 2 -6 Killarney Celtic
U12 Premier Boys
Dingle Bay Rovers 5 -0 |St Brendans Park
Castleisland AFC 2 -0 Tralee Dynamos
Killorglin AFC 0 -2 Iveragh UTD
Killarney Athletic 3 -0 MEK Galaxy
Killarney Celtic 5 -0 Listowel Celtic
U12 Division 1 Boys
Killarney Celtic B 2 -4 Fenit Samphires
Ballyhar Dynamos 6 -0 Ballyheigue AFC
Listowel Celtic B 3 -1 Killarney Athletic B
LB Rovers 4-6 Inter Kenmare
Milltown AFC 1 -3 St Brendans Park B
U12 Division 2 North Boys
Listowel Celtic C 2 -2 St Brendans Park C
Castleisland AFC B 1 -1 Killorglin AFC B
Tralee Dynamos B 1 -1 LB Rovers B
Camp Juniors B 6 -1 Fenit Samphires B
U12 Division 2 South Boys
Killarney Celtic C 0 -4 MEK Galaxy B
St Brendans Park D 4 -1 Inter Kenmare B
Killorglin AFC C 3 -3 Mastergeeha FC B
Iveragh UTD B 2 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers B
U13 Premier Boys
Killarney Athletic 9 -3 Iveragh UTD
U14 Premier Boys
Mastergeeha AFC 0 -2 St Brendans Park
Castleisland AFC 2 -3 Inter Kenmare
U14 Division 1 Boys
Killarney Athletic B 3 -2 Fenit Samphires
Camp Juniors 1 -3 Killorglin AFC B
LB Rovers 1 -5 St Brendans Park B
MEK Galaxy 0 - 6Ballyheigue AFC
U14 Division 2 Boys
Tralee Dynamos B 1 -5 Killarney Celtic B
Castleisland AFC B 1 -1 Castleisland AFC C
Ballyhar Dynamos 1 - 4 Inter Kenmare B
U15 Premier Boys
Killorglin AFC 0 -2 Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha AFC 1 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos
Killarney Celtic 1 – 1 St Brendans Park
U16 Premier Boys
Mastergeeha FC 3 -1 Castleisland AFC
Tralee Dynamos 5 -1 Inter Kenmare
Killorglin AFC 2 -3 Killarney Athletic
U16 Division 1 Boys
Ballyhar Dynamos 3 – 6 Iveragh Utd
Killarney Celtic A 1 -4 Camp Juniors
Ballyheigue AFC 3 – 6 Mastergeeha FC B
U16 Division 2 Boys
MEK Galaxy B 0 - 3 Killarney Athletic B
Ferry Rangers 7 -1 Inter Kenmare
Castleisland AFC B 6 -0 Ballyheigue B
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls
Team of the Week
1. Alex Keary (Killorglin AFC U14)
2. Padraig Kissane (Ferry Rangers U16)
3. Sean Cantwell (Tralee Dynamos U16)
4. Rouri Clifford (Ballyheigue FC U16)
5. Cillian Scannell (Killarney Celtic U12)
6. Noah Eadie (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)
7. Alan Harrington (Inter Kenmare U12)
8. Mark Vansteenkiste (Camp Juniors U16)
9. Harvey Leen ( St Brendans Park U14)
10. Gavin Moynihan (Mastergeeha FC U12)
11. Jeremiah Flynn (Castleisland AFC U16)
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Nessa Kerby ( St Brendans Park FC)
Niamh Healy (Inter Kenmare)
Ella Murphy (Killarney Celtic)
Clodagh O Rourke (Mastergeeha FC)
Rose Lenihan (Killarney Athletic)
Ava O Hanlon (LB Rovers)
Danielle Sheenan (Castleisland AFC)
Isabelle O’Connor (MEK Galaxy)