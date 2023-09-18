Advertisement
Sport

Kerry School Boys and Girls League weekend review

Sep 18, 2023 15:59 By radiokerrynews
Kerry School Boys and Girls League weekend review
Share this article

U13 Premier Girls

Killarney Athletic 2 -3 Inter Kenmare

St Brendans Park 6 -0 Killorglin AFC

Advertisement

Iveragh UTD 1 -7 MEK Galaxy

U13 Division 1 Girls

Listowel Celtic A 1 -2 Fenit Samphires

Advertisement

Mastergeeha FC 6-0 Killarney Athletic B

Camp Juniors 2 -3 Tralee Dynamos

U14 Premier GIRLS

Advertisement

Killarney Athletic 2 -5 St Brendans Park

LB Rovers 6 -5 Castleisland AFC

U15 Premier GIRLS

Advertisement

Camp Juniors 6 -1 Mastergeeha FC

Killarney Athletic 2 -5 Inter Kenmare

Mastergeeha FC 2 -6 Killarney Celtic

Advertisement

U12 Premier Boys

Dingle Bay Rovers 5 -0 |St Brendans Park

Castleisland AFC 2 -0 Tralee Dynamos

Killorglin AFC 0 -2 Iveragh UTD

Killarney Athletic 3 -0 MEK Galaxy

Killarney Celtic 5 -0 Listowel Celtic

U12 Division 1 Boys

Killarney Celtic B 2 -4 Fenit Samphires

Ballyhar Dynamos 6 -0 Ballyheigue AFC

Listowel Celtic B 3 -1 Killarney Athletic B

LB Rovers 4-6 Inter Kenmare

Milltown AFC 1 -3 St Brendans Park B

U12 Division 2 North Boys

Listowel Celtic C 2 -2 St Brendans Park C

Castleisland AFC B 1 -1 Killorglin AFC B

Tralee Dynamos B 1 -1 LB Rovers B

Camp Juniors B 6 -1 Fenit Samphires B

U12 Division 2 South Boys

Killarney Celtic C 0 -4 MEK Galaxy B

St Brendans Park D 4 -1 Inter Kenmare B

Killorglin AFC C 3 -3 Mastergeeha FC B

Iveragh UTD B 2 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers B

U13 Premier Boys

Killarney Athletic 9 -3 Iveragh UTD

U14 Premier Boys

Mastergeeha AFC 0 -2 St Brendans Park

Castleisland AFC 2 -3 Inter Kenmare

U14 Division 1 Boys

Killarney Athletic B 3 -2 Fenit Samphires

Camp Juniors 1 -3 Killorglin AFC B

LB Rovers 1 -5 St Brendans Park B

MEK Galaxy 0 - 6Ballyheigue AFC

U14 Division 2 Boys

Tralee Dynamos B 1 -5 Killarney Celtic B

Castleisland AFC B 1 -1 Castleisland AFC C

Ballyhar Dynamos 1 - 4 Inter Kenmare B

U15 Premier Boys

Killorglin AFC 0 -2 Inter Kenmare

Mastergeeha AFC 1 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos

Killarney Celtic 1 – 1 St Brendans Park

U16 Premier Boys

Mastergeeha FC 3 -1 Castleisland AFC

Tralee Dynamos 5 -1 Inter Kenmare

Killorglin AFC 2 -3 Killarney Athletic

U16 Division 1 Boys

Ballyhar Dynamos 3 – 6 Iveragh Utd

Killarney Celtic A 1 -4 Camp Juniors

Ballyheigue AFC 3 – 6 Mastergeeha FC B

U16 Division 2 Boys

MEK Galaxy B 0 - 3 Killarney Athletic B

Ferry Rangers 7 -1 Inter Kenmare

Castleisland AFC B 6 -0 Ballyheigue B

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Team of the Week

1. Alex Keary (Killorglin AFC U14)

2. Padraig Kissane (Ferry Rangers U16)

3. Sean Cantwell (Tralee Dynamos U16)

4. Rouri Clifford (Ballyheigue FC U16)

5. Cillian Scannell (Killarney Celtic U12)

6. Noah Eadie (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)

7. Alan Harrington (Inter Kenmare U12)

8. Mark Vansteenkiste (Camp Juniors U16)

9. Harvey Leen ( St Brendans Park U14)

10. Gavin Moynihan (Mastergeeha FC U12)

11. Jeremiah Flynn (Castleisland AFC U16)

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Nessa Kerby ( St Brendans Park FC)

Niamh Healy (Inter Kenmare)

Ella Murphy (Killarney Celtic)

Clodagh O Rourke (Mastergeeha FC)

Rose Lenihan (Killarney Athletic)

Ava O Hanlon (LB Rovers)

Danielle Sheenan (Castleisland AFC)

Isabelle O’Connor (MEK Galaxy)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Day 2 Listowel feature won by Samui
Advertisement
Erasmus won't be new Performance Director; Bealham a doubt for South Africa
Republic of Ireland captain says fall-out from World Cup has been tough
Advertisement

Recommended

4% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register
Erasmus won't be new Performance Director; Bealham a doubt for South Africa
Republic of Ireland captain says fall-out from World Cup has been tough
Aerial photography reveals damage caused by rabbits in South Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus