Monika Dukarska has won her heat in today's World Coastal Rowing Endurance Championships in Barletta, Italy.

The Killorglin woman was competing in the Single Sculls.

Fellow Kerry rower, Rhiannon O’Donoghue reached the A Final in the Coastal Womens Quad with Miriam Sheehan (Castletownbere RC), Niamh Lordan (Kilmacsimon RC), Síonna Healy (Arklow RC) coxed by David Hussey (Portmagee RC).

Advertisement

They finished 4th in their heat.

The finals are on Sunday.