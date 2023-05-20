Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Ready For Cork Challenge In Camogie Final

May 20, 2023 18:05 By radiokerrynews
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor C Camogie Championship Final, Clare GAA, Kildare 6/5/2023 Down vs Kerry The Kerry team Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/John McVitty
The recently-crowned League Champions Kerry face Cork in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Final on Sunday in Cusack Park Ennis.

Kingdom manager Pat Ryan has been speaking to John Drummey

