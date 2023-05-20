Kerry Ready For Cork Challenge In Camogie Final

The recently-crowned League Champions Kerry face Cork in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Final on Sunday in Cusack Park Ennis.
Kingdom manager Pat Ryan has been speaking to John Drummey
