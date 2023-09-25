Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Sep 25, 2023
Kerry Racing News
Oisin Murphy made his first ever visit to Listowel races a winning one when teaming up with Limerick trainer Patrick O'Donnell to take the Kelliher Feeds & Agric Suppliers Ballymullen Tralee Handicap aboard Dragon of Malta on Tuesday. Although Murphy had previously attended the meeting as a spectator, it was the first time he competed at the famous festival meeting. Sent off a well backed 100/30f, Dragon of Malta just did enough to claim victory by a nose for the Gzira Syndicate.

 

Jack Kennedy registered a popular win at Listowel on Wednesday when showing plenty of strength to get 5/2 chance The Wallpark home in front for Gordon Elliott in the two-mile novice hurdle. The Francis Mangan owned five-year-old overcame some novicey mistakes to win by three lengths.

Cian Collins sent out a winner in his native county on Thursday when the Colin Keane ridden Arabian King stayed on best at 14/1 to take the concluding one-mile-six-furlong handicap by four-and-three-quarter lengths for owners, The Fishy Boys Partnership.

 

Fighting Fit was a popular winner for local man Gavin Brouder in the two-mile-one-furlong handicap chase at Listowel on Friday. The Philip Dempsey trained 9/2jf came home a length-and-a-half in front for owner J.P. McManus.

 

Jack Kennedy was back in the winners' enclosure at Listowel on Saturday after 7/2chance Mars Harper won the two-mile-six-furlong handicap chase for Gordon Elliott. Owned by Pioneer Racing, the gelding led before the second last, staying on strongly to win by four-and-three-quarter-lengths.

