Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

A week later than initially intended, the Pitch & Putt season in the county officially kicks off this weekend with the staging of the adult County Matchplay Championships in Deerpark this Sunday April 21st.

The County Board wishes to place its thanks to Pitch & Putt Ireland for the granting of a week’s postponement for the event in order to help with our hosts efforts to get their course ready after the recent spell of weather.

In the Senior Mens event Deerpark’s Damien Fleming is seeking a fifth consecutive title as the Irish Mens No 1 hopes for another good showing in 2024. As well as the three Mens events there is a Ladies event this year also as this year’s winners will go forward to their respective grade at Munster level provided they remain in that grade as a result of that win. The County Board will make full particulars of the event available prior to this weekend to all clubs.

In terms of the Inter-Club events this year the Tim Scannell Inter-Club Matchplay is our first event this year beginning Tuesday April 30th. The Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay meanwhile begins towards the end of June as the month of June itself sees the first Scratch Cups of the year in Kerry. On the weekend of June 9th there will be Scratch Cups in the county both days. On Saturday June 8th Deerpark hold their events while on Sunday June 9th Tralee will have their Scratch Cup.

Listowel has an Open Weekend this year starting with their Scratch Cup event on Saturday June 29th followed by an Open Scotch Foursomes the following day Sunday June 30th. Castleisland has two Scratch Cup dates. They host the County Board Paul O’Sullivan event on Saturday July 27th followed by their own events on Saturday August 17th. The main highlight of the season this year will be the hosting of the Munster Inter-County Championships by Tralee on August 30th/September 1st as Kerry are endeavouring to enter Mens and Ladies teams in all grades this year.

We wish everyone involved well for the year ahead as we looking forward to play finally starting this Sunday.