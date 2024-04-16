Advertisement
Kerry panel stronger this year according to manager

Apr 16, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrysport
Kerry panel stronger this year according to manager
Kerry Manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry senior football team manager Jack O'Connor believes their panel is stronger this year than in previous years.

Last season's defeated All-Ireland finalists have their first Championship game of 2024 on Saturday, home to Cork in a Munster semi-final.

It was asked of O'Connor if his outlook was any different compared to last year

It's quarter-finals night in the Eirgrid Leinster under-20 Football Championship.

Meath play Laois in Ashbourne.

And Darver hosts the clash of Louth and Wicklow, and both of those games throw-in at 7.30.

