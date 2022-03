There were wins for Kerry-owned dogs last night in Cork, Dublin and Limerick.

At Curraheen Park, the 8th race was won by Trip It In from Trap 5 for the Cost Per Tonne Syndicate in Lisselton in 29:22.

In the 9th race at Shelbourne Park, Pennylane Sheba for the Pennylane Syndicate and Niamh McKenna in Lixnaw won from Trap 3 in 32:60.

The 10th Race in Limerick went to Melody's Vim for Patrick Collins of Ballylongford in 28:79 from Trap 1.