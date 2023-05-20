Kerry Open Sam Maguire Cup Campaign Against Mayo

Kerry open their Sam Maguire Cup campaign this afternoon with a home fixture against Mayo in Killarney.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 3pm and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport with thanks to McElligotts, Listowel Road, Tralee.

The Group 1 meeting of Kerry and Mayo is the heavyweight clash of the new group series format in the All-Ireland football championship.

Clare play Donegal in the first game in Group Four, with throw-in at Cusack Park in Ennis at 2pm.

In Group Two, Galway welcome Tyrone to Salthill for a 5.15 throw-in.

Staying with football and the Tailteann Cup continues today.

In Group One, London host Cavan and Laois play neighbours Offaly.

Carlow meet Limerick and Wicklow face Longford in Group Two.

In Group Three, it's Waterford versus Meath.

And in Group Four, Leitrim host Fermanagh while Antrim take on Wexford.