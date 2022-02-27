Advertisement
Kerry on the road this lunchtime in Allianz Hurling League

Feb 27, 2022 10:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry on the road this lunchtime in Allianz Hurling League
Kerry are at Carlow this lunchtime in round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League.

Both go into the Division 2A encounter with a win and a loss so far.

The game’s on at 12.30 in Netwatch Cullen Park.

