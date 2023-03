The Kerry minor hurling team have been defeated in Portlaoise by a dominant Wexford in Round 1 of the 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Tier 1 Group 1 fixture.

The Leinster side who ended the game with a score of 5-20 to Kerry's 8 points never let up throughout the game, and emphasized their dominance by scoring three goals in the second half.