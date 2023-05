Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has described their loss to Mayo in the League this year as the worst performance since he came back.

The Kingom went down 2-14 to 1-10 in mid February, having trailed 2-8 to 3 points at half-time.

The counties will renew acquaintances on Saturday, in the Sam Maguire Cup Group 1 opener at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney